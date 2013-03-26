200,000 people turned out for the inaugural Hungarian Grand Prix in 1986, the first Formula 1 race to be staged behind the Iron Curtain.

The circuit may be showing its age these days, with a narrow track making overtaking tremendously difficult and facilities sketchy compared to the modern giants of Abu Dhabi and Texas, but the appetite for motorsport has not diminished since the Soviet Union era.

Its proximity to the Hungarian capital Budapest and the fact that the circuit lies in a valley makes it a favourite of travelling fans, with the grandstands perched on the hill affording a fantastic view.

The dirty surface away from the racing line makes overtaking even more of a challenge however, with the only obvious passing opportunity coming right at the start of the lap into turn one. Assistance provided by DRS is limited.

2012 was a case in point, with Lewis Hamilton leading for the entire race, although he did have to defend valliantly against a frustrated Kimi Raikkonen.

The old school charm and enthusiasm of the crowds saves this circuit from becoming an F1 procession, although changes may have to be set in motion to keep the action returning.

2012 memory: The two Lotus cars side by side as Kimi Raikkonen emerged from the pits – he asserted his authority over teammate Sebastian Grosjean, who had to settle for third.

Previous winners

2012: Lewis Hamilton

2011: Jenson Button

2010: Mark Webber

2009: Lewis Hamilton

2008: Heikki Kovalainen