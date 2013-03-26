Live on BBC and Sky Sports F1

First Grand Prix: 1951

Track length: 5.148 km

Number of laps: 60

Lap record: 1:29.468, Michael Schumacher, 2004

The track at Nuremberg has had a chequered F1 history, losing its F1 license in 1976 amid safety concerns resulting from a terrible crash involving Niki Lauda.

After significant redevelopment work the circuit was operational again by 1984 but dropped out of the F1 calendar again just two years later after it ran into commercial difficulties.

Since then the track has been shoehorned into the schedule in its guises as the European and Luxembourg Grand Prix and, from 2007, it secured a regular slot as alternate host of the German Grand Prix, shared with the Hockenheimring in the south west of Germany.

One for the spectators, the Nurburgring is all geared up for great overtaking opportunities in front of the packed stands at the exit of the final chicane. With German champion Sebastian Vettel in the field, expect a particularly raucous atmosphere this year as the field enters the first corner.

Incidentally, it’s been seven years since a German last topped the podium in this race, and how Vettel would love to emulate Michael Schumacher’s four wins in this event in front of his adoring public.

If Vettel is to record that elusive first win in Germany this year, his Red Bull team will need to maximise aero efficiency as the cars will be running with peak downforce on this track.

Vettel and his contemporaries will also need to negotiate a series of slow, medium and high-speed turns, not to mention the unpredictable weather which usually throws up a surprise or two.

2012 memory: Fernando Alonso leading from start to finish to go 34 points clear at the top of the championship table.

Previous winners

2012: Fernando Alonso

2011: Lewis Hamilton

2010: Fernando Alonso

2009: Mark Webber

2008: Lewis Hamilton