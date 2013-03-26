Formula 1 2013 circuit guide: Australian Grand Prix
A favourite of Jenson Button, who has won here three times in the last five years, Albert Park represents a smooth opener to the F1 season
Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne - Albert Park
17 March, 6am GMT
Live on Sky Sports F1, Highlights on BBC
First Grand Prix: 1928
Track length: 5.303km
Number of laps: 58
Lap record: 1:24.125, Michael Schumacher, 2004
Smooth, picturesque and, as most people would have it, one of the easier circuits to navigate, what better place to raise the curtain on the F1 season than at Albert Park in Melbourne.
The race takes place along public roads, which weave through the park itself, against a backdrop of lush green vegetation. The roads themselves were relaid in 1996 helping to give the track its reputation as a dependable, predictable and beautiful ride.
It took an interesting piece of politicking to get the Grand Prix to Melbourne in the first place. Originally held in Adelaide, the Australian Grand Prix switched venues in 1995 after a campaign by the newly anointed Premier of the State of Victoria, Jeff Kennett, which started in 1992.
Kennett's dream was to put Melbourne on the map by hosting a global sports event, which would attract revenue but also project a positive image of the cities resident's around the world.
Doubtless the PR worked on Jensen Button at least, the Briton has won here in three of the last five seasons.
2012 memory: Jenson Button roaring past Lewis Hamilton at the start to beat him to the first corner before going on to claim victory.
Previous winners
2012: Jenson Button
2011: Sebastian Vettel
2010: Jenson Button
2009: Jenson Button
2008: Lewis Hamilton