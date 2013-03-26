Live on Sky Sports F1, Highlights on BBC

First Grand Prix: 1928

Track length: 5.303km

Number of laps: 58

Lap record: 1:24.125, Michael Schumacher, 2004

Smooth, picturesque and, as most people would have it, one of the easier circuits to navigate, what better place to raise the curtain on the F1 season than at Albert Park in Melbourne.

The race takes place along public roads, which weave through the park itself, against a backdrop of lush green vegetation. The roads themselves were relaid in 1996 helping to give the track its reputation as a dependable, predictable and beautiful ride.

It took an interesting piece of politicking to get the Grand Prix to Melbourne in the first place. Originally held in Adelaide, the Australian Grand Prix switched venues in 1995 after a campaign by the newly anointed Premier of the State of Victoria, Jeff Kennett, which started in 1992.

Kennett's dream was to put Melbourne on the map by hosting a global sports event, which would attract revenue but also project a positive image of the cities resident's around the world.

Doubtless the PR worked on Jensen Button at least, the Briton has won here in three of the last five seasons.

2012 memory: Jenson Button roaring past Lewis Hamilton at the start to beat him to the first corner before going on to claim victory.

Previous winners

2012: Jenson Button

2011: Sebastian Vettel

2010: Jenson Button

2009: Jenson Button

2008: Lewis Hamilton