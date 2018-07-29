Formula 1 2018 TV coverage guide: Hungarian Grand Prix, live from the Hungaroring in Budapest

Find out how to watch the race live on TV in the UK below, with full Sky Sports and Channel 4 race coverage.

Qualifying: Saturday 27th July

Qualifying will be live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event, with the qualifying start time set for 2pm. Highlights are on Channel 4 from 5:30pm.

Race Day: Sunday 28th July

The race is due to start at 2:10pm and is being broadcast on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event.

Build-up and live coverage is on all day on Sky Sports F1, with highlights on Channel 4 from 6:45pm.

Where else can I follow the Hungarian Grand Prix?

Coverage of both the qualifying and the race is on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.