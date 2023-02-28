The sport has grown rapidly in the 21st century and now visits every corner of the globe with the sport’s appeal certainly widening in recent years.

This year, 2023, will host 23 Grand Prix from Bahrain in early March to Abu Dhabi at the end of November, and along the way, the F1 entourage will visit some iconic venues.

As a result, many countries are now offering to host Grand Prix with new street circuits becoming more and more common – many venues looking to replicate Monaco.

However, the sport has not entirely broke with tradition and is still visiting some of the classics where great action has been produced over the years. Here are the top five best circuits on the 2023 calendar.

5. Suzuka, Japan

Traditionally held towards the back end o the season, the Suzuka circuit is probably the best motor racing venue in Asia, and has been hosting F1 for over 30 years.

It is the only track on the F1 calendar to have a “figure-of-eight” layout with a bridge and underpass making it a unique venue.

It combines sweeping and twisting corners in the early part of the lap to high-speed daredevil corners – notably the ferocious 130R where cars approach the left handed kink at approaching 200mph.

Suzuka was the venue for flashpoints in the notorious Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost rivalry – in 1989 the two collided at the final chance and Senna was disqualified, handing Prost the title.

A year later, with Senna needing to better Prost’s result to claim the title, the took each out on the first corner of the first lap!

4. Silverstone, Britain

Britain often considers itself the home of Formula One and Silverstone is the F1 equivalent of Mecca with thousands upon thousands flocking to Northamptonshire every summer.

Silverstone has undergone a few layout changes in its history with the current track being used every year since 2011.

Like many of the great circuits, it offers varying challenges – the new stadium section where the race starts is a great spot for overtaking an opportunism.

However, Copse corner – where Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton collided in 2021 sending the Dutchman into dizzying accident – marks the start of one of the most exhilarating parts of any Grand Prix track.

The right-hander is taken at close to 190mph before a quick left-right-left section of Maggott’s, Becketts, and Chapel, leads to the Hangar Straight.

It still remains an historic part of the F1 tapestry and is definitely one of the race venues until at least the end of 2024.

3. Monza, Italy

The ultimate test of pure F1 power comes from Italy with Monza another historic circuit on the calendar. The venue has held a race every year apart from 1980 due to renovations.

The track features one of the longest start-finish straights in the sport and the first chicane is always a test, particularly on the opening lap, with so many cars funnelling through a narrow space.

Cars can reach speeds of well over 200mph while the long Parabolica curve to end the track is a challenge for drivers.

Accompanying races at Monza are the “Tifosi” – the most loyal F1 supporters around and die-hard fans of Ferrari.

As such, any time the Scuderia wins a race there is special – the last occurrence being in 2019 when Charles Leclerc took the chequered flag to the roar of the grandstand.

2. Circuit de Gilles Villeneuve, Canada

In terms of margin for error, Canada is perhaps the least forgiving circuit of them all and the danger factor is why the track is so popular.

Situated on the man-made Notre Dam Island in Montreal, the Circuit de Gilles Villeneuve is a wild mix of fast long straights, tight chicanes and sweeping turns.

The “Wall of Champions” is the most famous (or infamous) section of the circuit where even the very best of the best caught out.

It is on the exit of the final chicane before the start/finish straight and is adorned with the words “Bienvenue au Quebec” (Welcome to Quebec). The barriers are built incredibly close to the track and carrying a fraction too much speed will lead to a crash.

Arguably the greatest Grand Prix of all time took place here as well in 2011, when Jenson Button won a rain-interrupted marathon on the final lap after battling from last place.

1. Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium

The ultimate F1 circuit has to be the legendary Spa which has been an F1 staple for much of the sport’s 70-year history.

At 4.3 miles, it is the longest track on the calendar and one of the most thrilling for drivers and spectators in terms of corners.

From the tight La Source hairpin which has been the scene of many opening corner incidents, to the undulating and sweeping thrill of Eau Rouge, and the maximum speed left hander at Blanchimont. The track is huge test of a driver’s acumen and certainly rewards bravery.

To make it even more exciting, the Grand Prix is notorious for often being rain-affected – the 1998 Belgian Grand Prix saw one of the biggest first-lap pile ups in the history of the sport due to bad visibility from the rain.

Drivers love it and fans are always enamoured too with the circuit a staple of the calendar.

