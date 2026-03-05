All eyes, and ears, will be on Albert Park in Melbourne for Sunday's Australian Grand Prix and the start of the 2026 Formula 1 season.

Significant rule changes and overhauls to the cars mean the sport is stepping into a new era, with the upcoming campaign set to be thrilling and unpredictable in equal measure.

Whether TV or radio is their format of choice, fans in the UK won't be short of coverage options for the year ahead. Having secured a three-year exclusive audio rights deal last March, the BBC will be the home of radio coverage in the UK for the 2026 F1 season.

Jennie Gow and Rosanna Tennant will be on hosting duty, with Harry Benjamin reprising his role as main race commentator.

He'll be joined by a changing roster of co-commentators that includes 1996 world champion Damon Hill and racing drivers Sam Bird, Alice Powell, Abbie Eaton and Abbi Pulling, while former McLaren mechanic Marc Priestley will be on hand to talk fans through all the latest tweaks.

Fans across the nation will be excited to tune in and find out how the 2026 F1 season develops.

Radio Times brings you all the details on how to listen to F1 live on the radio.

Listen to F1 on radio and online

Every Formula 1 race will be broadcast live on BBC radio platforms throughout the season.

Races will typically be aired on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, with live commentary of every grand prix as well as every practice and qualifying session. Races may also be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra is available on DAB channel 12B and through various Freeview and paid-for TV packages. There are no FM or AM frequencies to tune in.

Races coverage can also be listened to via the BBC Sounds app and BBC Sport website, which will feature every session of every race weekend.

F1 2026 radio schedule this weekend – Australian Grand Prix 2026

All UK time and dates.

Friday 6 March

Live on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra

Practice 1 – 1:30am

Practice 2 – 5am

Saturday 7 March

Live on BBC Radio

Practice 3 – 1:30am (BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra)

Qualifying – 5am (BBC Radio 5 Live)

Sunday 8 March

Live on BBC Radio 5

Race – 5am

