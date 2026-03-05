Every Formula 1 season is absorbing but few arrive with the promise of a rollercoaster ride quite like the 2026 edition.

Ad

Rule changes, car overhauls and new tactics to master mean the battle for the world championship looks more open and harder to call than it has been in years.

But, due to the global nature of the sport, even the most enthused of fans will find it tricky to watch every corner, overtake, and spin-out across the new campaign.

The curtain-raising Australian Grand Prix is the first of many races that British viewers would need to brave the early hours of the morning to watch, but if that's not an option or just not your style, then there are plenty of highlights on offer to make sure you stay up to date with all the latest drama.

Radio Times brings you the full round-up of where to watch F1 highlights in the 2026 season.

What TV channel are F1 highlights on?

Every Formula 1 race will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season, with regular highlights on Sky Sports F1 on race day.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

The official Formula 1 YouTube account will drop short 10-minute highlights videos after each race, so keep an eye on those channels for a rapid round-up of the day's action.

Are there F1 highlights on Channel 4?

Yes! Great news for Formula 1 fans: Channel 4 will continue to show extended highlights throughout the 2026 season.

The highlights show will air every Sunday after a grand prix – or in the early hours of Monday mornings if the race is a late one.

You can tune in on TV via Channel 4 or online via its on-demand service Channel4.com.

Where can I watch F1 replays?

There will be sporadic race replays from Sky Sports F1 throughout the days after races.

Full race coverage will be replayed for fans a day later, meaning if you miss the live show, there'll be second, third and maybe more showings.

Want to see this content? This page contains content provided by Google reCAPTCHA. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as Google reCAPTCHA may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, choose 'Accept and continue' to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes. Accept and continue

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.