The Australian Grand Prix is your first opportunity to see the true pace of each Formula 1 team in the 2026 season – and you can watch every twist and turn live on Sky Sports.

Ad

Pre-season testing, practice and qualifying can only take you so far. Each team uses smoke and mirrors to highlight or conceal their new car's ability to keep rivals guessing, but when the lights go out at Albert Park on Sunday, everything will become clear.

Mercedes appear to be the frontrunners going into the campaign, Ferrari and McLaren are behind them, while Red Bull could enter the season with work to do to restore themselves to the summit.

Oscar Piastri will be determined to put on a show for his home fans, while McLaren teammate Lando Norris will soak up his first race as a world champion.

The first season is always fraught with uncertainty, unpredictability and peril, making it one of the highlight races of the season. Don't miss a moment – even if it costs you some sleep this weekend.

Radio Times brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Australian Grand Prix 2026 on TV and live stream.

What time is the F1 Australian Grand Prix 2026?

The Australian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 8 March 2026.

The race begins at 4am UK time.

All UK times and dates.

Friday 6 March

Live on Sky Sports F1 from 1am

Practice 1 – 1:30am

Practice 2 – 5am

Saturday 7 March

Live on Sky Sports F1 from 1:10am

Practice 3 – 1:30am

Qualifying – 5am

Sunday 8 March

Live on Sky Sports F1 from 2:30am

Race – 4am

How to watch the Australian Grand Prix on TV and live stream

The Australian Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 2:30am this Sunday.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

You can add Sky Sports channels from just £22 per month.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £14.99, or a Monthly Membership for £34.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Want to see this content? This page contains content provided by Google reCAPTCHA. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as Google reCAPTCHA may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, choose 'Accept and continue' to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes. Accept and continue

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.