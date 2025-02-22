Red Bull look set for an almighty scrap in 2025 with McLaren, Mercedes and Ferrari closing the gap behind them.

Lewis Hamilton will be itching to start life at Ferrari, while Lando Norris will be eager to squeeze every drop from his McLaren, but can anyone mount a sustained challenge to end Max Verstappen's reign of dominance?

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch F1 2025 testing.

Is F1 testing on TV and live stream?

You can watch F1 testing 2025 live on Sky Sports from Wednesday 26th February to Friday 28th February. Full session times are listed below.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream testing via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

F1 2025 testing schedule

All UK time.

Wednesday 26th February

Live on Sky Sports F1 and NOW

Morning session: 7am - 11am

Afternoon session: 12pm - 4pm

Thursday 27th February

Live on Sky Sports F1 and NOW

Morning session: 7am - 11am

Afternoon session: 12pm - 4pm

Friday 28th February

Live on Sky Sports F1 and NOW

Morning session: 7am - 11am

Afternoon session: 12pm - 4pm

