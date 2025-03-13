Former world champion Damon Hill joins the BBC Radio 5 Live ranks for the season, alongside lead commentator Harry Benjamin and co-commentator Ben Edwards.

Fans across the nation will be excited to see how all four British drivers fare in 2025, with Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, Lando Norris and relative new boy Oliver Bearman all racing for different teams.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to listen to F1 live on the radio.

Listen to F1 on radio and online

Every Formula 1 race will be broadcast live on BBC radio platforms throughout the season.

Races will be typically aired on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, with live commentary of every grand prix as well as every practice and qualifying session. Races may also be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra is available on DAB channel 12B and through various Freeview and paid-for TV packages. There are no FM or AM frequencies to tune in.

Races coverage can also be listened to via the BBC Sounds app and BBC Sport website, which will feature every session of every race weekend.

F1 2025 radio schedule

The next race is the Australian Grand Prix. Check out the latest radio schedule details below:

All UK time.

Friday 14th March

Live on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra

Practice 1 – 1:30am

Practice 2 – 5am

Saturday 15th March

Live on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra

Practice 3 – 1:30am

Qualifying – 5am

Sunday 16th March

Live on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra

Race – 4am

