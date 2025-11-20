It's not just cricket fans staying up for the Ashes this weekend, European Formula 1 fans must brave the late nights or early alarms to watch the drama unfold in Las Vegas.

F1 returns to The Strip for another high-octane weekend with the title firmly on the line going into the final trio of races.

British star Lando Norris leads the way after leapfrogging McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri, who has led the charts for most of the season.

Max Verstappen is also not finished yet, but would require a victorious weekend and calamities for his rivals to boast a realistic chance going into the final races weekends.

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025 on TV and live stream.

F1 TV schedule this weekend – Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025

The Las Vegas Grand Prix takes place in the early hours of Sunday 23rd November 2025.

The race begins at 4am UK time.

All UK times and dates.

Friday 21st November (early hours)

Live on Sky Sports F1 from midnight Thursday

Practice 1 – 12:30am

Practice 2 – 4am

Saturday 22nd November (early hours)

Live on Sky Sports F1 from 12:15am

Practice 3 – 12:30am

Qualifying – 4am

Sunday 23rd November (early hours)

Live on Sky Sports F1 from 2:30am

Race – 4am

How to watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix on TV

The Las Vegas Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 2:30am this Sunday.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

You can add Sky Sports channels from just £22 per month.

Live stream the Las Vegas Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £14.99, or a Monthly Membership for £34.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

