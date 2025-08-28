The break came at a good time for Piastri as Norris had won three of the last four races to cut the Australian's lead at the top to just nine points but the Brit knows what it takes to win in Zandvoort.

Norris beat local favourite Max Verstappen at this race last year to silence the home fans and will hope for a repeat on Sunday as he looks to pick up where he left off in Hungary.

Verstappen, who is seeking to win a record-equalling fourth Dutch GP, will want to make his presence felt and get the orange crowd going, while Lewis Hamilton returns after the summer break in search of his first podium since making the switch to Ferrari.

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Dutch Grand Prix 2025 on TV and live stream.

When is the Dutch Grand Prix?

The Dutch Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 31st August 2025.

The race begins at 2pm UK time.

F1 TV schedule this weekend – Dutch Grand Prix 2025

All UK times and dates.

Friday 29th August

Live on Sky Sports F1 from 11am

Practice 1 – 11:30am

Practice 2 – 3pm

Saturday 30th August

Live on Sky Sports F1 from 10:05am

Practice 3 – 10:30am

Qualifying – 2pm

Sunday 31st August

Live on Sky Sports F1 from 12:30pm

Race – 2pm

How to watch the Dutch Grand Prix on TV

The Dutch Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 12:30pm this Sunday.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

You can add Sky Sports channels from just £22 per month.

Live stream the Dutch Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £14.99, or a Monthly Membership for £34.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.