It all comes down to this. Lando Norris is a podium finish away from winning the Formula 1 World Drivers' Championship but his straightforward task will be far from easy to accomplish.

The McLaren star leads the standings with a 12-point gap to Max Verstappen in his wing mirrors. Papaya teammate Oscar Piastri sits four points further back.

A podium is enough to seal the deal for Norris, while Verstappen requires a race win and Norris to fall away from the top three to complete a smash-and-grab win.

The Yas Marina Circuit has played host to enormous moments in the past and nothing is certain until the chequered flag drops at the end of the race – who will see it first?

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 on TV and live stream.

F1 TV schedule this weekend – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix takes place in the early hours of Sunday 7th December 2025.

The race begins at 1pm UK time.

All UK times and dates.

Friday 5th December

Live on Sky Sports F1 from 9am

Practice 1 – 9:30am

Practice 2 – 1pm

Saturday 6th December

Live on Sky Sports F1 from 10:15am

Practice 3 – 10:30am

Qualifying – 2pm

Sunday 7th December

Live on Sky Sports F1 from 11:30am

Race – 1pm

How to watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on TV

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 11:30am this Sunday.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

You can add Sky Sports channels from just £22 per month.

Live stream the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £14.99, or a Monthly Membership for £34.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

