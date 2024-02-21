Red Bull superstar Max Verstappen will capture most of the attention throughout the week in his brand new RB20, a beast he will hope to tame early on in the season.

It does feel like the shape of the season lies directly in Red Bull's control. If Verstappen's car proves to be another winning machine – and there's no reason to believe it won't be – it'll take a monumental effort from opposition to overcome him.

Mercedes, Ferrari and Aston Martin were the closest challengers to Red Bull last year, forming an exciting chasing pack, but will they have enough to close the gap?

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch F1 testing 2024.

When is F1 testing 2024?

Formula 1 testing begins on Wednesday 21st February 2024 and runs for three days until Friday 23rd February 2024.

Action runs from 7am until 4pm UK time on each day. Check out the full F1 testing 2024 schedule for all the session times and details.

How to watch and live stream F1 testing 2024 in the UK

You can watch Formula 1 testing 2024 live on Sky Sports F1.

You can add Sky Sports channels from just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the action via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch testing via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.