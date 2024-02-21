Testing is not racing, but you will see all manner of manoeuvres being trialled, which will allow teams to tweak and refine their formulae ahead of the real deal.

Red Bull are clearly the team to watch following another dominant season leading from the front, though Mercedes and Ferrari will be determined to draw nearer to them at the top.

Fans across the globe will be excited for their first dose of Formula 1 cars on track since the end of last season, and there will be plenty of opportunities for them to see exactly that over the course of testing.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the F1 testing times, dates and more.

When is F1 testing 2024?

Formula 1 testing begins on Wednesday 21st February 2024 and runs for three days until Friday 23rd February 2024.

What time is F1 testing 2024?

The track opens at 7am UK time each day, allowing cars to test throughout the day at their leisure.

The circuit will close at 4pm UK time with a designated one-hour lunch break in the middle of the day.

F1 testing 2024 schedule and session times

All UK time.

Day One – Wednesday 21st February

7am – 11am: Morning Session

12pm – 4pm: Afternoon Session

Day Two – Thursday 22nd February

7am – 11am: Morning Session

12pm – 4pm: Afternoon Session

Day Three – Friday 23rd February

7am – 11am: Morning Session

12pm – 4pm: Afternoon Session

How to watch and live stream F1 testing 2024 in the UK

You can watch Formula 1 testing 2024 live on Sky Sports F1.

You can add Sky Sports channels from just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the action via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch testing via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

