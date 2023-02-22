How to watch F1 testing on TV and live stream
Catch your first glimpse of 2023 F1 cars on track in Bahrain this weekend.
The Formula 1 2023 season is just days away from lift-off and fans will get their first taste of action during pre-season testing this weekend.
Sakhir will host testing ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix, the first race of the season, which takes place on Sunday 5th March.
It must be stated that testing is not designed for fans. It is precious, fleeting time for teams to test out their creations, boost their cars' reliability and mechanical stability and mine all-important data to use in further development.
That being said, simply seeing Formula 1 cars on a race track will be a sight for sore eyes as the new season approaches rapidly.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the dates you need to know for the start of the Formula 1 2023 season.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
How to watch F1 testing on TV and live stream
F1 testing will air live on Sky Sports F1 this weekend.
Thursday 23rd February
Session One: 6:50am-11am
Session Two: 11:50am-4:30pm
Testing Wrap: 8pm-8:30pm
Ted's Testing Notebook: 8:30pm-9pm
Friday 24th February
Session One: 6:50am-11am
Session Two: 11:50am-4:30pm
Testing Wrap: 8pm-8:30pm
Ted's Testing Notebook: 8:30pm-9pm
Saturday 25th February
Session One: 6:50am-11am
Session Two: 11:50am-4:30pm
Testing Wrap: 8pm-8:30pm
Ted's Testing Notebook: 8:30pm-9pm
Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.
Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.
You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.
If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Sport hub for the latest news.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.