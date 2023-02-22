Sakhir will host testing ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix, the first race of the season, which takes place on Sunday 5th March.

The Formula 1 2023 season is just days away from lift-off and fans will get their first taste of action during pre-season testing this weekend.

It must be stated that testing is not designed for fans. It is precious, fleeting time for teams to test out their creations, boost their cars' reliability and mechanical stability and mine all-important data to use in further development.

That being said, simply seeing Formula 1 cars on a race track will be a sight for sore eyes as the new season approaches rapidly.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the dates you need to know for the start of the Formula 1 2023 season.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to watch F1 testing on TV and live stream

F1 testing will air live on Sky Sports F1 this weekend.

Thursday 23rd February

Session One: 6:50am-11am

Session Two: 11:50am-4:30pm

Testing Wrap: 8pm-8:30pm

Ted's Testing Notebook: 8:30pm-9pm

Friday 24th February

Session One: 6:50am-11am

Session Two: 11:50am-4:30pm

Testing Wrap: 8pm-8:30pm

Ted's Testing Notebook: 8:30pm-9pm

Saturday 25th February

Session One: 6:50am-11am

Session Two: 11:50am-4:30pm

Testing Wrap: 8pm-8:30pm

Ted's Testing Notebook: 8:30pm-9pm

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Sport hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.