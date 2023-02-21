All manner of mischief has been executed during pre-season tests in previous years with teams infamously unveiling one car at launch, deploying a radically altered machine at testing and, often, a whole new design for the start of the campaign.

The fresh Formula 1 season has arrived with teams set to rip open their boxes of tricks at pre-season testing this weekend.

Mind games, technical tricks and decoy moves are all part of the sport, but above all, teams will be focused on gathering precious data to use in their tune-ups ahead of the first Grand Prix.

Of course, testing doesn't work quite like a normal race weekend, so we're on hand to walk you through the basics.

When is F1 testing?

F1 pre-season testing will take place in Bahrain between Thursday 23rd February and Saturday 25th February to give teams a chance to test out their creations on track for the first time.

Testing doesn't always give the most accurate portrayal of how the season will pan out, but it certainly offers big clues as to how teams could fare in the new campaign.

Where is F1 testing?

F1 testing will take place in Bahrain, a week before the start of the season on the same track in Sakhir.

Pre-season testing has traditionally been held at the circuit in Barcelona due to its proximity to team bases in the UK, its relatively mild, dry weather during winter months and the broad mix of high-speed and low-speed corners making for a rounded testing experience.

However, with Bahrain taking up the mantle as the first stop on the F1 calendar, testing has shifted to the Middle East.

How does F1 testing work?

Formula 1 teams are afforded limitless time developing their cars, but limited time actually putting their creations into practice around a real-world race track.

Testing time has been reduced over the years with just three days of pre-season testing allocated for teams in 2023. The logic behind low amounts of testing time is to level the playing field between the biggest budget teams and relatively small fish in the F1 pond.

It means that issues may need to be resolved in real-time during a season and teams are forced to develop their cars constantly, rather than heading into the season with a polished machine.

One of the top priorities for teams in testing is to eradicate any reliability or mechanical issues that would render their cars useless at the top of their limits.

If a steady baseline reliability can be established during testing, teams can then fine-tune their cars into race mode. They can dial up their limits and begin to extract maximum potential from the cars.

In terms of how F1 testing works practically, teams are given two four-hour sessions per day over three days, with an hour break in between. The second session takes place around sunset, giving teams a chance to test during cooler night-time conditions.

Teams are only allowed to deploy one of their cars at a time on the track, though they are allowed to spend as much time as they like on track, using any of the Pirelli tyre compounds.

Once the final session is over, teams will be able to take stock of their situation and make their final adjustments in the week leading up to Free Practice 1 on race weekend.

