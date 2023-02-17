The 2023 schedule is bigger than ever with 23 stops on the world tour, starting in Bahrain, including three jaunts to the USA and wrapping up in Abu Dhabi.

Cars? Unveiled. An off-season of wild speculation and rumour? Complete. Drive to Survive? Soon. The new Formula 1 season must be here.

Fans' excitement has hit fever pitch following a host of car reveals around the world, not that the finished race-worthy models will look anything like the ones to be seen on track for pre-season testing.

The first Grand Prix is in sight and we couldn't be more excited for the return of our Sunday afternoon routine.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the dates you need to know for the start of the Formula 1 2023 season.

When does the Formula 1 2023 season start?

The Formula 1 2023 season will begin with the first race on Sunday 5th March 2023. The Bahrain Grand Prix will start at 3pm UK time.

The trip to Sakhir is the first race on the bumper-size calendar this year, but there is also plenty to soak up prior to the first 'lights out' of the season.

On race weekend, teams have practice on Friday 3rd March and qualifying on Saturday 4th March prior to the Grand Prix on Sunday 5th March.

When is Formula 1 testing?

F1 pre-season testing will take place in Bahrain between Thursday 23rd February and Saturday 25th February to give teams a chance to test out their creations on track for the first time.

Testing doesn't always give the most accurate portrayal of how the season will pan out, but it certainly offers big clues as to how teams could fare in the new campaign.

How to watch Formula 1 on TV and live stream

Every Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 throughout the season.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event, while the British Grand Prix will also be shown on free-to-air Channel 4.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

