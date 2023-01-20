F1 car launch dates 2023

Champions Red Bull will be the first to reveal the car they hope can defend their constructors' title and carry Max Verstappen to a third consecutive world title.

Formula 1 cars are almost ready to be revealed ahead of the 2023 season with a host of glitzy car launches scheduled for February.

2022 witnessed a major overhaul of the technical regulations that cars had to adhere to, sparking a range of interpretations across the grid.

Ferrari initially seized the advantage with a rip-roaring start to the season, before Red Bull comfortably developed above and beyond their newfound rivals.

Mercedes struggled for large swathes of the season, particularly due to porpoising, an aerodynamic phenomenon that would cause cars to dip and rise at speed, but clawed their way back into contention by the end of the campaign.

The first cars you will see at these launches could look very different by the time the season rolls around, with the first race in Bahrain on Sunday 5th March.

RadioTimes.com brings you the F1 car launch dates ahead of the 2023 season.

Confirmed dates so far.

Red Bull – Friday, 3rd February (New York City)

Williams – Monday, 6th February (Online)

AlphaTauri – Saturday, 11th February (New York City)

Aston Martin – Monday, 13th February (Silverstone)

McLaren – Monday, 13th February (McLaren Technology Centre)

Ferrari – Tuesday, 14th February (TBC)

Mercedes – Wednesday, 15th February (Silverstone)

Alpine – Thursday, 16th February (London)

Alfa Romeo – TBC (TBC)

Haas – TBC (TBC)

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to watch Formula 1 on TV

You can watch all of the races live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event.

You can add the Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports F1 channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Live stream Formula 1 online

Sky Sports customers can live stream races via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices, including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the Grands Prix via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or via the app found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.