"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Eddie Jordan OBE, the ex-Formula 1 team owner, TV pundit and entrepreneur," the statement read.

"He passed away peacefully with family by his side in Cape Town in the early hours of 20th March 2025."

The businessman was the founder and owner of Jordan Grand Prix, a Formula 1 constructor that competed from 1991 to 2005 at Silverstone.

He later went on to become the chief analyst on the BBC for Formula 1 coverage from 2009 to 2015 before joining Channel 4.

He was also familiar to many TV fans for his stint presenting Top Gear from 2016 to 2018 alongside the likes of Chris Evans, Matt LeBlanc, Chris Harris, Rory Reid and Sabine Schmitz.

Eddie Jordan. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

His family's statement continued: "He was working until the last, having communicated on St Patrick's Day about his ambitions for London Irish Rugby Football Club, of which he had recently become patron.

"Eddie and Jordan Grand Prix were known for their rock and roll image, bringing a fun and exciting element to F1, as well as consistently performing above their weight.

"Many successful F1 drivers owe their career breaks to Eddie, and world champions including Michael Schumacher and Damon Hill drove for him.

"EJ brought an abundance of charisma, energy and Irish charm everywhere he went. We all have a huge hole missing without his presence.

"He will be missed by so many people, but he leaves us with tonnes of great memories to keep us smiling through our sorrow."

Eddie Jordan and Lewis Hamilton. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said in a statement: "We are deeply saddened to hear about the sudden loss of Eddie Jordan. With his inexhaustible energy he always knew how to make people smile, remaining genuine and brilliant at all times.

"Eddie has been a protagonist of an era of F1 and he will be deeply missed. In this moment of sorrow, my thoughts and those of the entire Formula 1 family are with his family and loved ones."

Over the course of his career, plenty of Formula 1 drivers have owed their big breaks to Jordan, including Michael Schumacher, who made his debut in the Jordan Grand Prix.

Motorsport teams across the industry have also paid their respects, including Mercedes, Aston Martin and McLaren, with the latter penning: "We are saddened to hear the news of Eddie Jordan’s passing. A true legend of the sport, his passion and contributions to F1 left an incredible mark.

Ad

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time. Rest in peace, Eddie."