Hill expressed particular alarm at government proposals to raise the speed limit on Britain’s motorways to 80mph.

He said: “Honestly, the speed limit going up to 80mph makes me shudder…Because most people drive too fast on the motorway. Mostly they drive too fast, too close to the car in front, and they think they know what they’re doing. And they don’t.”

The former Formula One ace, who regularly reached speeds of 200mph round the track during his racing career, also revealed that he had not always held such conservative views about speed.

“I used to drive like that and I had a few near misses,” he remembered. “My kids have learnt to drive and they’re out on the roads and it’s dangerous.

“You don’t want to spoil people’s fun. It’s a fantastic day when you get your driving licence, but it is also for some people the worst day of their life. I escaped by the skin of me teeth when I was younger because I was a good driver, but that didn’t make it OK.”

