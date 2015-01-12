Twenty races, ten live on the BBC, and the Sports Personality of the Year defending his drivers' championship title – the 2015 Formula 1 season is revving up to be pretty special for British fans.

Advertisement

The British and Belgian Grands Prix and the season finale in Abu Dhabi will be among the live races available on the BBC, with Sky Sports F1 providing live coverage of all 20, beginning with Australia on 15th March 2015.