British Grand Prix, Spa and the season finale in Abu Dhabi among live BBC Formula 1 races for 2015
BBC will show 10 live races for 2015, while Sky will continue to show all 20 races
Twenty races, ten live on the BBC, and the Sports Personality of the Year defending his drivers' championship title – the 2015 Formula 1 season is revving up to be pretty special for British fans.
The British and Belgian Grands Prix and the season finale in Abu Dhabi will be among the live races available on the BBC, with Sky Sports F1 providing live coverage of all 20, beginning with Australia on 15th March 2015.
Races from Malaysia, Bahrain, Canada, Hungary, Japan, Russia and Brazil will also be broadcast live for licence fee payers, with action from the other ten races showing in BBC highlights programmes. The current broadcast deal lasts up until the end of the 2018 season.
Check the calendar below for dates and coverage details for all the races in 2015 F1 season.
1 Australia (Melbourne) 13-15 March – live on Sky, highlights on BBC
More like this
2 Malaysia (Kuala Lumpur) 27-29 March – live on BBC and Sky
3 China (Shanghai) 10-12 April – live on Sky, highlights on BBC
4 Bahrain (Sakhir) 17-19 April – live on BBC and Sky
5 Spain (Catalunya) 8-10 May – live on Sky, highlights on BBC
6 Monaco (Monte Carlo) 22-24 May – live on Sky, highlights on BBC
7 Canada (Montréal) 5-7 June – live on BBC and Sky
8 Austria (Spielberg) 19-21 June – live on Sky, highlights on BBC
9 Great Britain (Silverstone) 3-5 July – live on BBC and Sky
10 Germany (TBA) 17-19 July – live on Sky, highlights on BBC
11 Hungary (Budapest) 24-26 July – live on BBC and Sky
12 Belgium (Spa-Francorchamps) 21-23 August – live on BBC and Sky
13 Italy (Monza) 4-6 September – live on Sky, highlights on BBC
14 Singapore (Singapore) 18-20 September – live on Sky, highlights on BBC
15 Japan (Suzuka) 25-27 September – live on BBC and Sky
16 Russia (Sochi) 9-11 October – live on BBC and Sky
17 United States (Austin) 23-25 October – live on Sky, highlights on BBC
18 Mexico (Mexico City) 30 October-1 November – live on Sky, highlights on BBC
19 Brazil (São Paulo) 13-15 November – live on BBC and Sky
20 Abu Dhabi (Yas Marina) 27-29 November – live on BBC and Sky