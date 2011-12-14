“So, it looks as though it's really happening,” tweeted Edwards last night.

“I will be the BBC F1 commentator in 2012 and I can't wait!”

He also gave a nod to his current employers, tweeting: “It took a while for things to be sorted, and thanks to ITV for being so understanding.”

More like this

Ben Edwards began his career in motorsport as a mechanic before becoming a racing driver in 1982. He rose to fame commentating on F1 when the sport was broadcast on Eurosport in the mid 90s, before moving to ESPN and later to ITV.

Advertisement

Martin Brundle is quitting the BBC to commentate on Sky’s F1 coverage.