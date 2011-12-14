Ben Edwards confirmed as BBC's lead F1 commentator
ITV presenter will replace Martin Brundle for the start of the 2012 season
Motor racing commentator Ben Edwards has confirmed that he will replace the outgoing Martin Brundle as the BBC’s lead Formula One commentator.
Edwards, who currently provides motorsport commentary for ITV, will step into the position alongside David Coulthard for the start of the 2012 season.
“So, it looks as though it's really happening,” tweeted Edwards last night.
“I will be the BBC F1 commentator in 2012 and I can't wait!”
He also gave a nod to his current employers, tweeting: “It took a while for things to be sorted, and thanks to ITV for being so understanding.”
Ben Edwards began his career in motorsport as a mechanic before becoming a racing driver in 1982. He rose to fame commentating on F1 when the sport was broadcast on Eurosport in the mid 90s, before moving to ESPN and later to ITV.
Martin Brundle is quitting the BBC to commentate on Sky’s F1 coverage.