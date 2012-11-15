3. FERENC PUSKAS, 1953

The inaugural "England are made to look silly" goal: in 1953, England still thought they were the best in the world, and their traditional tactics could not be beaten – they'd only ever lost at home to Ireland, which they decided not to count. Then Hungary visited and marmalised their hosts 6-3, with the best goal being the third from the magical Puskás. Watch for the dragback before he belts it in: to the English players at the time, this was as exotic and baffling as if he'd whipped out an iPad and played footage of Bowie doing Starman on Top of the Pops.

4. RONALDINHO, 2002

Did he mean it? Assuming he did, this goal by the Brazilian Amy Winehouse look-a-like is pure genius, for the precision of the shot, the audacity to try it at 1-1 in a World Cup quarter-final, and the cool judgement to know that although David Seaman wasn't that far off his line, it would take him too long to compute that this wasn't a cross. England were tiring already in the Shizuoka heat – after this, their heads went down and they were out.

5. RUI COSTA, 2004

Another major quarter-final, another hammer blow: England scored early on but lost Wayne Rooney to a broken foot, lost the lead to a soft goal and then, in extra time, went behind to this corker from subsitute Rui Costa, whose shot was past David James before he'd seen it. England equalised but went out of Euro 2004 on penalties.