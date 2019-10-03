Steven Gerrard’s men defended the lead proudly to sit atop Group G alongside European giants Porto.

Rangers are in top form having won five in a row in all competitions, conceding just once in the process.

They remain unbeaten in the Europa League this time around after nine games including two-leg qualifiers.

Young Boys were toppled by Porto in their opening game but will be an awkward proposition for Rangers to navigate.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Young Boys v Rangers game on TV and online.

What time is the Young Boys v Rangers game?

Young Boys v Rangers will kick off at 5:55pm on Thursday 3rd October 2019.

How to watch and live stream Young Boys v Rangers

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 5:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Gerrard’s exploits in European competition with Rangers have been highly successful since joining the club.

He has a crop of hot-shot, match-winning strikers in his stable and a defence capable of digging deep to hold on.

Young Boys have been inconsistent in their domestic league so far but remain unbeaten after nine games and won’t go down easily.

Prediction: Young Boys 1-1 Rangers