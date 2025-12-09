Wycombe Wanderers will look to put a bruising start to December behind them when they host League One strugglers Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday evening.

The Chairboys have been knocked out of the EFL Trophy and FA Cup inside a week, which has left Michael Duff calling for a reaction in order to keep their impressive league form going.

Duff will surely see the visit of relegation-threatened Plymouth as a game his team must win as they look to close the four-point gap to the play-off places.

The Greens' defeat to Bradford City on Saturday means it's now six defeats in their last seven League One games, which leaves them just two points off the bottom of the table, but Tom Cleverley still believes his side are moving in the right direction.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wycombe Wanderers v Plymouth Argyle on TV and online.

When is Wycombe Wanderers v Plymouth Argyle?

Wycombe Wanderers v Plymouth Argyle will take place on Tuesday 9th December 2025.

Wycombe Wanderers v Plymouth Argyle kick-off time

Wycombe Wanderers v Plymouth Argyle will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Wycombe Wanderers v Plymouth Argyle on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 6:45pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £23 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Wycombe Wanderers v Plymouth Argyle online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Wycombe Wanderers v Plymouth Argyle on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

