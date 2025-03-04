You have to look right down the table to find Burton as they occupy the final spot in the drop zone, but their form since Gary Bowyer's appointment as manager in December has given them a shot at survival.

The Brewers are unbeaten in their last three games and Saturday's 1-1 draw with Mansfield Town moved them to within two points of safety.

A repeat of last October's meeting between the two teams would provide plenty of entertainment for viewers as Wycombe edged a five-goal thriller courtesy of Ryan Sweeney's late own goal.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wycombe v Burton on TV and online.

When is Wycombe v Burton?

Wycombe v Burton will take place on Tuesday 4th March 2025.

Wycombe v Burton kick-off time

Wycombe v Burton will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Wycombe v Burton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Football from 7:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Wycombe v Burton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Wycombe v Burton on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Three Counties.

BBC Radio Three Counties is available on DAB radio, FM 90.4 MHz, 92.1 MHz, 94.7 MHz, 95.5 MHz, 98.0 MHz, 103.8 MHz and 104.5 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

