Wrexham will be looking to bounce back from their shock FA Cup defeat to lower-league outfit Harrogate Town in last Sunday's first-round tie, which extended their winless streak to three games in all competitions.

Phil Parkinson's side drew their two league games before the cup loss, the first of which - a stalemate with Huddersfield - has been their only their misfire on home soil this term.

Mansfield, who have won six of their last eight league fixtures, warmed up for the trip to Wales with a comfortable 4-0 demolition of non-league Curzon Ashton in the FA Cup last Sunday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wrexham v Mansfield on TV and online.

When is Wrexham v Mansfield?

Wrexham v Mansfield will take place on Saturday 9th November 2024.

Wrexham v Mansfield kick-off time

Wrexham v Mansfield will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Wrexham v Mansfield on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 12:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Wrexham v Mansfield online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Wrexham v Mansfield on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Nottingham.

BBC Radio Nottingham is available on DAB radio, FM 95.1 MHz, 95.5 MHz and 103.8 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

