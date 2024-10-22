Wrexham are second in the league after winning seven and drawing two of their 11 outings to leave them two points behind leaders and fellow big spenders Birmingham City. The Welsh side could go top if they win and the Blues fail to beat Bolton at home on Tuesday.

Wrexham, who beat Rotherham 1-0 on Saturday, have a perfect home record so far this season having won all five of their outings while scoring 15 times and conceding just four. They host a Huddersfield side who have been hit and miss this campaign following their relegation from the Championship.

Huddersfield find themselves in sixth place and in the play-off hunt but they've won six and lost five of their 11 outings. Michael Duff will be desperate for his side to find some consistency and now could be the time after winning their last three in all competitions.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wrexham v Huddersfield Town on TV and online.

When is Wrexham v Huddersfield Town?

Wrexham v Huddersfield Town will take place on Tuesday 22nd October 2024.

Wrexham v Huddersfield Town kick-off time

Wrexham v Huddersfield Town will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Wrexham v Huddersfield Town on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Wrexham v Huddersfield Town online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

