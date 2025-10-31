Championship leaders Coventry City head to Wrexham on Friday evening hoping to avoid a Halloween scare.

No team has won more points in the second tier since Frank Lampard's appointment midway through last season and the Sky Blues have emerged as the clear promotion favourites this term.

A win in North Wales would be Coventry's seventh on the bounce and move them six points clear at the top of the table ahead of Saturday's games.

Though their start to the season has been a little underwhelming, Wrexham showed they can mix it with the top teams with a 1-1 draw away at Middlesbrough last weekend.

Their Carabao Cup exit in midweek at the hands of Welsh rivals Cardiff was disappointing and Phil Parkinson will want to see a response from his players.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wrexham v Coventry on TV and online.

When is Wrexham v Coventry?

Wrexham v Coventry will take place on Friday 31st October 2025.

Wrexham v Coventry kick-off time

Wrexham v Coventry will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Wrexham v Coventry on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm.

How to live stream Wrexham v Coventry online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Listen to Wrexham v Coventry on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

