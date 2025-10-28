Wrexham and Cardiff City renew their rivalry after 23 years apart in Tuesday's Carabao Cup fourth round clash.

Tensions between the two Welsh clubs have eased since they last met, when they were both in Division 2 in 2001/02, but they have shared some bitter exchanges in the past.

A bouncing atmosphere is expected when they come back together at the Racecourse Ground – with a place in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup on the line.

Wrexham are back in the Championship after three consecutive promotions but despite an ambitious summer, have struggled in the second tier and sit 16th in the table.

Cardiff have responded well to last term's relegation to League One and are second as they battle to bounce back up at the first time of asking.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wrexham v Cardiff City on TV and online.

When is Wrexham v Cardiff City?

Wrexham v Cardiff City will take place on Tuesday 28th October 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Wrexham v Cardiff City kick-off time

Wrexham v Cardiff City will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Wrexham v Cardiff City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Wrexham v Cardiff City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Wrexham v Cardiff City on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 3.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 3 is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 3 online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

