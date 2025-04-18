They'll be anxious to avoid the goalscoring woes that plagued them against Wigan Athletic last weekend.

The Dragons failed to register a shot on target in a goalless draw, which saw their gap to third-place Wycombe Wanderers cut to just a single point.

There was also no sight of Paul Mullin, whose continued absence from recent matchday squads has attracted quite the debate among their international fanbase.

At the other end of the table, Bristol Rovers have been dragged into a serious relegation battle after defeat at home to Exeter City last weekend — their sixth loss in succession.

The Gas start a pivotal Easter weekend, when all EFL sides will play twice, in the drop zone for the first time this season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wrexham v Bristol Rovers on TV and online.

When is Wrexham v Bristol Rovers?

Wrexham v Bristol Rovers will take place on Friday 18th April 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Wrexham v Bristol Rovers kick-off time

Wrexham v Bristol Rovers will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Wrexham v Bristol Rovers on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Wrexham v Bristol Rovers online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Wrexham v Bristol Rovers on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

