Germany’s World Cup final win over Argentina was watched by more people in the UK than any programme since the London 2012 closing ceremony – and more in Germany than had ever viewed a single broadcast in the country’s history.

Coverage of the clash at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Jainero drew a peak audience across BBC1 and ITV of 20.64 million – a 75.7% share of viewers according to overnight figures – making it the most viewed single broadcast since 26 million people (78.4%) tuned in at the biggest moment of the Olympic closing ceremony on 12 August 2012.