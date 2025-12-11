The World Cup will boast its own distinct flavour in 2026 as Canada, Mexico and the United States of America gear up to host the biggest tournament in history.

Ad

The former two nations have been somewhat overshadowed in the build-up to the tournament due to the blossoming bromance between FIFA president Gianni Infantino and President Donald Trump taking centre stage.

American influence is seeping into the World Cup across the board with regular drinks breaks effectively breaking matches down into four quarters – and it seems as though the World Cup final will receive the full Super Bowl treatment as well. Yes, welcome to the World Cup final halftime show.

The Super Bowl halftime show is the stuff of legend. Icons from the pop world have played during the interval, and FIFA have confirmed the World Cup final will be getting its own version. The question is: who will perform?

RadioTimes.com brings you the latest news and rumours for who might be performing at the World Cup 2026 final halftime show.

Who is performing in the World Cup 2026 final halftime show?

The short answer is we simply don't know, but given the prestige of the World Cup, the fact it is the inaugural halftime show and the sheer number of viewers around the globe will far eclipse the Super Bowl, expect one of the world's biggest artists to come to the fore.

The draw featured Andrea Bocelli, Nicole Scherzinger, Robbie Williams and The Village People, as well as Heidi Klum and Kevin Hart. And that was only the draw.

Global Citizen is an advocacy platform dedicated to humanitarian causes and ending extreme poverty. They have been confirmed as the producers of the halftime show alongside Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

This same partnership delivered a halftime show during the Club World Cup final featuring Coldplay, Doja Cat, J Balvin, Tems and Emmanuel Kelly. This will have been used as a de facto test run for next year's spectacle.

A "set of artists" will be selected by Martin and Co. to perform, but who are the names in the frame?

The latest betting odds feature a number of former Super Bowl halftime show acts in the running, including The Weeknd, Beyonce and Coldplay.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.