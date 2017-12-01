Where can I watch the World Cup draw on TV?

BBC2 will have live coverage from 3pm. Sky Sports News will also be broadcasting the draw live, and you can tune in on BBC Radio 5 Live if you're not by a TV.

Where is the World Cup draw?

Hosts Russia will be bringing the draw live from the State Kremlin Palace in the Kremlin in Moscow. The venue has been used as a concert hall.

Who will be presenting the World Cup 2018 draw?

Britain's own Gary Lineker will lead proceedings alongside Russian sports journalist Maria Komandnaya. Miroslav Klose, who won the World Cup with Germany in 2014, will be the trophy bearer.

Lineker, a fierce critic of sports governing body Fifa in the past, said that he wouldn't have agreed to do it if Sepp Blatter were still in charge.

"I thought about it and I spoke to Fifa about it. They are making lots of changes, a massive amount, and there is hardly anyone left from the old guard," he said according to the Evening Standard.

A number of other World Cup legends, including Maradona, will be involved on the day.

How does the World Cup draw work?

32 teams have reached the World Cup finals, including hosts Russia. The 32 teams will be split into four pots based on their current world rankings. Pot 1 features Russia and the highest-ranked seven teams; pot 2 contains the next best eight teams, and so on for Pots 3 and 4.

England are in Pot 2 alongside Spain, Peru, Switzerland, Colombia, Mexico, Croatia and Uruguay.

From the four pots, the eight World Cup groups will be selected, each containing four teams. The groups will named from A to H.

In one of the rehearsals for the World Cup draw, England drew Brazil, Morocco and Denmark in their group. However, this was just a simulation.

Who has qualified for the 2018 World Cup draw?

Hosts Russia lead Europe's representatives along with group winners Belgium, England, France, Germany, Iceland, Poland, Portugal, Serbia and Spain. Play-off winners Croatia, Denmark, Sweden and Switzerland are also in the draw.

Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal and Tunisia are the teams from Africa, while Costa Rica, Mexico and Panama come from North and Central America and the Caribbean.

South America's sides are Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Peru and Uruguay. Asia qualifiers are Australia, Iran, Japan, Saudi Arabia and South Korea.

When is the World Cup 2018?

The first match begins on Thursday 14th June with hosts Russia playing at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. The final of the tournament is on 15th July.