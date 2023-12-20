City star Khadija Shaw leads the top scorers chart with nine strikes in as many appearances, while Chelsea's Lauren James has been in sparkling form for Chelsea with seven goals to her name so far.

At the other end of the table, Bristol City sit rock bottom, level on five points with West Ham United. However, there's plenty of time to recuperate and turn the ship around in 2024.

Fans across the nation will be desperate for the action to return, and when it does, you're going to hear all about it as the title race intensifies.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about the Women's Super League winter break in 2023/24.

When does the Women's Super League winter break end in 2023/24?

The Women's Super League will return on Saturday 20th January 2024.

Arsenal will face Everton in the first match back, followed by five more matches on Sunday 21st January.

The break started following the 10th round of matches on 16th/17th December 2023, and will last a month before the return to action for the second half of the season.

