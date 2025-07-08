Europe's 16 best teams will battle it out for the continental crown over the next month.

Two teams from each of the four groups will progress to the knockout stages, where the countdown to the final at the 38,512-capacity St Jakob-Park in Basel on Sunday 27th July really begins.

Excitement among fans will only rise, and audiences should swell as we near the business end of the tournament.

RadioTimes.com has all you need to know about the Women's Euro 2025, including how many fans there are.

How many fans are at the Women's Euro 2025?

Euro 2025 is pulling attention from fans around the world. 35% of ticket holders are international fans and 114 countries are represented.

Before the start of the tournament, 22 of the 31 games were already sold out and more than 600,000 tickets had been sold – breaking the records set at Euro 2022.

On the topic of ticket sales, UEFA director for women's football Nadine Kessler said: "One of our key goals was to sell out the event. I remember how people laughed when we set this goal, but it's now turning into a reality.

"We set this goal because, for us, it’s the most genuine sign of growth, and of sustainable development. Already, 22 matches (out of 31) are sold out, and 600,000 tickets overall – and that’s without an opening match at Old Trafford or a final at Wembley."

UEFA reportedly expects total attendance in Switzerland to reach 720,000.

Read more: Best football players in the world | Best football players of all time

Are there tickets left for the Women's Euro 2025?

Yes, tickets are still available for the Women's Euros 2025.

Tickets are available through UEFA – with those remaining for high-demand matches set to go on sale every day at 10am.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.