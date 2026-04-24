It's now or never for Tottenham Hotspur as they prepare to face Wolves at Molineux.

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Spurs enter the weekend knowing anything less than a victory would keep them in the bottom three, while Nottingham Forest and West Ham could pick up results to plunge them further into the mire.

Wolves are officially relegated going into this round of fixtures, but will still aim to claw their way above Burnley at the foot of the table.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wolves v Tottenham on TV and online.

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When is Wolves v Tottenham?

Wolves v Tottenham will take place on Saturday 25 April 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Wolves v Tottenham kick-off time

Wolves v Tottenham will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Wolves v Tottenham on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during the next episode of Match of the Day.

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Is there a Wolves v Tottenham live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Is Wolves v Tottenham on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

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