What channel is Wolves v Southampton FA Cup match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Wolves host Southampton in one of the final FA Cup fixtures of the midweek round with both sides struggling for form.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s Wolves sit in a lowly 14th position in the Premier League table, while five consecutive defeats have seen Southampton crash down to 12th and with the potential to fall further in the coming weeks.

Wolves’ most recent performances – a win over 10-man Arsenal and a goalless draw with Leicester – have restored some confidence, but they are still not the functioning unit they were last term.

Southampton have struggled with injuries all season and a 9-0 hammering by Manchester United to kick-start February and 3-2 defeat to 10-man Newcastle won’t fill fans with great confidence for the rest of the campaign.

Ralph Hassenhuttl will use the FA Cup as a place to get back to winning ways, but given his side’s current form, he will be more concerned about fixing issues ready for the Premier League to go again.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wolves v Southampton on TV and online.

When is Wolves v Southampton on TV?

Wolves v Southampton will take place on Thursday 11th February 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Wolves v Southampton will kick off at 5pm.

There are numerous FA Cup games taking place this week including Barnsley v Chelsea on Thursday night.

What TV channel is Wolves v Southampton on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 5:30pm.

How to live stream Wolves v Southampton online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Wolves v Southampton team news

Wolves predicted XI: Ruddy, Dendoncker, Coady, Kilman, Semedo, Neves, Moutinho, Jonny, Traore, Jose, Neto

Southampton predicted XI: Forster, Walker-Peters, Salisu, Vestergaard, Bertrand, Redmond, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Djenepo, Adams, Ings

Wolves v Southampton odds

Our prediction: Wolves v Southampton

Both teams have suffered plenty of injuries this term, affecting their ability to rotate and reshuffle their pack without dipping into their stable of U23s.

Southampton are probably better equipped with talent through the spine of the team despite absences, while Wolves are still waiting for the Raul Jimenez gap to be plugged – by Willian Jose, they hope.

Wolves are blunt going forward and not airtight at the back, offering Danny Ings the chance to regain his sharpness and put a much-needed win on the board for the Saints.

Our prediction: Wolves 0-1 Southampton (15/2 at bet365)

