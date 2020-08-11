Wolves reached the UEFA Cup final in 1972 but have boasted little in the way of continental adventures since then, making the timing of lockdown all the more cruel on fans who would have turned up in their tens of thousands and plenty leftover on Tuesday night.

Still, with or without fans in the ground, Wolves' star men know their task. They're up against their toughest opposition yet in the form of Sevilla, but Nuno Espirito Santo has crafted a team capable of 'dig-in deep' defending, quick countering and ultimately, scoring, a potent mix for knockout football.

Sevilla finished their domestic campaign with a flourish, racking up 70 points in La Liga, enough to finish fourth, level with Atletico Madrid in third.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Wolves v Sevilla game on TV and online.

When is Wolves v Sevilla on TV?

Wolves v Sevilla will take place on Tuesday 11th August.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple channels in the coming days with plenty of action to be played.

What time is kick-off?

Wolves v Sevilla will kick off at 8pm – the match will kick off at the same time as Shakhtar Donetsk v Basel.

What TV channel is Wolves v Sevilla on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15.00 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Wolves v Sevilla online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Wolves v Sevilla team news

Wolves: Jonny limped out of the Olympiakos clash and will miss this game through injury. Ruben Vinagre will take his place.

Santo could shuffle his forward line with an extra man in midfield at the cost of an attacker if he wants to keep the game tight for as long as possible, or at least weather an early storm.

Sevilla: Sergio Reguilon and Ever Banega are set to depart Sevilla but will continue to play a part in their Europa League campaign.

Our prediction: Wolves v Sevilla

It does feel like Wolves are built for knockout tournaments. Their three-man defence is very capable of sitting and soaking up pressure, they're a tough nut to crack, while in Adama Traore and Raul Jimenez they boast a top class runner and finisher respectively to break away quickly.

Expect a similar game plan against Sevilla. The Spanish side have no qualms attacking, a 34-year-old Jesus Navas at right-back can attest to that, and Wolves will hope to capitalise on the break.

Playing in familiar surroundings will help Wolves, they have nothing to fear, nothing to lose, and potentially everything to gain. This could be a magical night at Molineux, it really is just a shame nobody will be there to see it.

Our prediction: Wolves 1-0 Sevilla

