Manchester United head to struggling Wolves in the Premier League on Monday evening, hoping to bounce back from their latest disappointment and avoid another slip-up.

The Red Devils surrendered a one-goal lead to draw 1-1 with West Ham on Thursday evening in a subpar display that raised more questions about head coach Ruben Amorim.

Travelling to the Premier League's bottom club, who have not won a game this season, looks like a perfect opportunity for Man Utd to get back on track and cut the gap to the top four.

But a crisis never feels far away for the visitors, and they will face a Wolves team that are moving in the right direction under Rob Edwards.

Though Edwards has lost all three of his games at the helm and needs a miracle to avoid relegation, there is no doubt his side have stepped up their game in narrow defeats to Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wolves v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Wolves v Man Utd?

Wolves v Man Utd will take place on Monday 8th December 2025.

Wolves v Man Utd kick-off time

Wolves v Man Utd will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Wolves v Man Utd on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 6:30pm.

How to live stream Wolves v Man Utd online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

Listen to Wolves v Man Utd on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

