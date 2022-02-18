Bruno Lage has helped the Molineux outfit find a new gear this season and five wins in their last seven Premier League games have made them a team that those around them simply can't ignore.

Wolves outlined their top four credentials by outclassing Tottenham last weekend and turn their attention to Leicester City on Sunday afternoon.

Raul Jimenez was back in the goals against Spurs and will be licking his lips against a shaky Foxes backline.

Leicester have looked out of sorts over the past few months, due to a number of factors including injuries, but were unfortunate not to come away with all three points against West Ham United last weekend.

Pressure has built on Brendan Rodgers but he'll be determined to ensure his team use the draw with the Hammers as a springboard for late-season success in the league.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wolves v Leicester on TV and online.

When is Wolves v Leicester?

Wolves v Leicester will take place on Sunday 20th February 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Wolves v Leicester will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Man City v Tottenham live on Sky Sports.

What TV channel is Wolves v Leicester on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Wolves v Leicester online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Wolves v Leicester team news

Wolves predicted XI: Sá; Kilman, Coady, Saïss; Semedo, Dendoncker, Neves, Aït-Nouri; Trincão, Jiménez, Podence

Leicester predicted XI: Schmeichel; Pereira, Amartey, Söyüncü, Justin; Tielemans, Ndidi, Dewsbury-Hall; Maddison, Iheanacho, Barnes

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Wolves v Leicester odds

Our prediction: Wolves v Leicester

Leicester looked on their way back against West Ham last weekend but the trip to Molineux will be a real test.

With an already weakened squad due to injury, Thursday night's Europa League tie was far from ideal for the Foxes ahead of a game against a high-tempo side like their hosts.

Wolves are the side with all the momentum and having had a full week to prepare, will feel confident ahead of Sunday's game.

Our prediction: Wolves 2-1 Leicester (9/1 at bet365)

