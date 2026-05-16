Wolves and Fulham face off on Sunday with both sides playing for pride on the penultimate weekend of the Premier League season.

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Rob Edwards's side had their relegation confirmed a while ago with the Old Gold winning just three of their 36 games so far this campaign.

Wolves have nothing to play for, but they'll be keen to put in a decent performance in front of their home fans for the final time this season ahead of their Championship campaign next time out.

Fulham, meanwhile, are 11th in the table with nothing to play for and their form shows just that.

Marco Silva's side, who lost 1-0 at home against Bournemouth last time out, have won just two of their last nine games in all competitions to see their season fizzle out after previously harbouring faint hopes of challenging for the European spots.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wolves v Fulham on TV and online.

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When is Wolves v Fulham?

Wolves v Fulham will take place on Sunday 17 May 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Wolves v Fulham kick-off time

Wolves v Fulham will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Wolves v Fulham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports F1.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

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How to live stream Wolves v Fulham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Wolves v Fulham on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

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