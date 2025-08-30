Wolves look to face a battle to keep hold of their star striker as the transfer window edges toward its conclusion and could be without him on the weekend as a result.

Everton will arrive in the Black Country on the back of consecutive 2-0 victories against Brighton, in the Premier League, and Mansfield Town, in the Carabao Cup.

Both of those came with the sold-out Hill Dickinson Stadium crowd behind them and David Moyes must now find a way to get his side going away from home as well.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wolves v Everton on TV and online.

When is Wolves v Everton?

Wolves v Everton will take place on Saturday 30th August 2025.

Wolves v Everton kick-off time

Wolves v Everton will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Wolves v Everton on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Wolves v Everton live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Can you listen to Wolves v Everton on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

