Palace followed that up with a 2-1 win over Aston Villa on Wednesday to book their place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals and their sights are now set on winless Wolves.

It has been a dismal start to the season for Gary O'Neil and his side. Saturday's hosts have just two points from nine games and are still searching for their first league win this term but the rumours are the club chiefs are willing to give the Englishman, who signed a four-year deal in the summer, until the end of November to prove he's the right coach to lead them forward.

Last weekend's remarkable comeback against Brighton, which saw late goals from Rayan Alt-Nouri (88th minute) and Matheus Cunha (93rd minute) earn a 2-2 draw at the AMEX, suggests that O'Neil's squad are still playing for him and could prove to be the turning point in their season if they can follow it up on Saturday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wolves v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

When is Wolves v Crystal Palace?

Wolves v Crystal Palace will take place on Saturday 2nd November 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Wolves v Crystal Palace kick-off time

Wolves v Crystal Palace will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Wolves v Crystal Palace on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

How to live stream Wolves v Crystal Palace online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Listen to Wolves v Crystal Palace on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

