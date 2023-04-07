The Blues were held to a goalless draw by Liverpool on Tuesday in the first game after Graham Potter's sacking to take their winless streak to three matches.

Chelsea will bid to arrest their slump in form when they travel to Molineux at the weekend.

Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Armando Broja were on target in a 3-0 win for Chelsea in the reverse fixture with Wolves at Stamford Bridge last October, which was one of the few highlights of the Potter era.

While Chelsea are stranded in mid-table, Wolves find themselves in the thick of the battle to avoid the drop despite stopping their losing streak in last weekend's 1-1 draw at relegation rivals Nottingham Forest.

Julen Lopetegui has masterminded home victories against Liverpool and Tottenham and a third 'Big Six' scalp would go some way to ensuring their survival in the top flight.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wolves v Chelsea on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Wolves v Chelsea?

Wolves v Chelsea will take place on Saturday 8th April 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Wolves v Chelsea kick-off time

Wolves v Chelsea will kick off at 3pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Wolves v Chelsea on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Wolves v Chelsea live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Is Wolves v Chelsea on radio?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for radio coverage in the UK.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Wolves v Chelsea odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Wolves (3/1) Draw (5/2) Chelsea (19/20)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.