Wolves are back at Molineux on Wednesday evening, where they'll face Chelsea in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

There were ugly scenes at the Black Country ground on Sunday as manager Vitor Pereira clashed with fans after his side's stoppage-time defeat to Burnley.

Pereira retains the support of the board despite Wolves sitting bottom of the Premier League, without a win, but fan support is unquestionably wavering.

Chelsea are looking for a midweek response themselves following their late defeat against Sunderland on Saturday, which saw the Black Cats bag a 92nd-minute winner.

The Blues had won four games on the bounce ahead of that slip-up and will be keen to get back to winning ways immediately to ensure they don't lose any more momentum.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wolves v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Wolves v Chelsea?

Wolves v Chelsea will take place on Wednesday 29th October 2025.

Wolves v Chelsea kick-off time

Wolves v Chelsea will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Wolves v Chelsea on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 7:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Wolves v Chelsea online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Wolves v Chelsea on radio

You can listen to the match on the talkSPORT app.

The talkSPORT app is available on iOS, iPhone, and Android devices.

