That said, the Premier League table still makes for stark reading. Wolves are at risk of heading into the season's second international break rock bottom with just a point from six games.

Brighton are up to 10th after beating Chelsea 3-1 at Stamford Bridge and will see Sunday's trip to the Black Country as a chance to climb higher still.

The Seagulls have looked their best against the Premier League's big names this term but need to start putting away lesser sides to boost their European hopes.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wolves v Brighton on TV and online.

When is Wolves v Brighton?

Wolves v Brighton will take place on Sunday 5th October 2025.

Wolves v Brighton kick-off time

Wolves v Brighton will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Wolves v Brighton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Mix from 1:55pm.

How to live stream Wolves v Brighton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Listen to Wolves v Brighton on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 3.

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 3.

