Arsenal bid to get their Premier League title charge back on track away at Wolves on Wednesday evening.

The pair were originally due to meet in March but the fixture has been pulled forward after Mikel Arteta's side reached the Carabao Cup final.

The Gunners' lead at the top of the table stands at four points after Thursday's draw with Brentford, and, with no other top-flight sides in action until the weekend, they have the chance to put the pressure back on the teams chasing them.

Wolves are bottom of the Premier League and heading for relegation, but they take some positivity into Wednesday's game, having drawn away at Nottingham Forest last week and beaten Grimsby in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Though the hosts have lost nine straight games against Arsenal, only a 94th-minute own-goal denied them a point at the Emirates in December.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wolves v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Wolves v Arsenal?

Wolves v Arsenal will take place on Wednesday 18 February 2026.

Wolves v Arsenal kick-off time

Wolves v Arsenal will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Wolves v Arsenal on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Wolves v Arsenal online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Wolves v Arsenal on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

