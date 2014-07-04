Roger Federer (SUI)[4] v Milos Raonic (CAN)[8] - 2nd on Centre Court

Old meets new again this afternoon as seven-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer plays his ninth SW19 semi-final against hotshot Canadian Milos Raonic. He's never lost in his previous eight and has delighted fans this fortnight with a renewed energy and form, no doubt thanks in part to new coach Stefan Edberg. His four-set victory over compatriot and Australian Open champion Stan Wawrinka on Wednesday was impressive but he'll need to jump on every chance he gets to break Raonic's giant serve. The 23-year-old - playing to become the first Canadian man to reach a Grand Slam final - has former world number three Ivan Ljubicic in his corner and buckets of confidence. Can he upset Federer on his beloved grass? He certainly has the game for it...

Play begins on Centre Court at 1:00pm