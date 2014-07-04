Wimbledon 2014: Can Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic overcome their young challengers?
Novak Djokovic takes on Murray's conqueror Grigor Dimitrov before Roger Federer plays hotshot Canadian Milos Raonic
Novak Djokovic (SRB)[1] v Grigor Dimitrov (BUL)[11] - 1st on Centre Court
In one corner we have the top seed, world number two, veteran of 22 Grand Slam semi-finals. In the other, the young challenger boasting a perfect grass record this season and bidding to become the first Bulgarian player to reach a Grand Slam final. Djokovic will be hoping his experience will nudge him ahead of his 23-year-old opponent, dubbed "Baby Federer" before establishing himself on the circuit this season. Both have been playing some cracking tennis, although Djokovic was taken to five tough sets by quarter-finalist Marin Cilic. Dimitrov's legs will be fresher following his straight sets victory over Andy Murray (breaking British hearts in the process) but can the new generation battle past the old guard? Whatever the outcome, Centre Court spectators are all but guaranteed a terrific match.
Roger Federer (SUI)[4] v Milos Raonic (CAN)[8] - 2nd on Centre Court
Old meets new again this afternoon as seven-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer plays his ninth SW19 semi-final against hotshot Canadian Milos Raonic. He's never lost in his previous eight and has delighted fans this fortnight with a renewed energy and form, no doubt thanks in part to new coach Stefan Edberg. His four-set victory over compatriot and Australian Open champion Stan Wawrinka on Wednesday was impressive but he'll need to jump on every chance he gets to break Raonic's giant serve. The 23-year-old - playing to become the first Canadian man to reach a Grand Slam final - has former world number three Ivan Ljubicic in his corner and buckets of confidence. Can he upset Federer on his beloved grass? He certainly has the game for it...
Play begins on Centre Court at 1:00pm